Cat Quest and the free game which will be available today on Epic Games Store: this is reported by the well-known leaker billbil-kun, who has basically got them all right so far. However, we are waiting for 5pm for an official confirmation.

Already available on Steam but making its debut on the Epic platform, Cat Quest is an open world RPG set in a world dominated by catsin which we will play the role of a heroic feline determined to defeat the evil Drakoth to save his little sister.

After the high point represented by Ghostwire: Tokyo and The Outer Worlds, as can be seen the Epic Games Store is falling back on less lavish giftslet's say so, but it may be that between now and New Year's Eve some other highly relevant titles will arrive.