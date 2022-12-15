Bloons TD 6 and the free game available on Epic Games Store starting today, December 15, 2022: it is a colorful and cartoony tower defense, which incorporates the traditional mechanics of the genre while also offering a multiplayer sector.

Carry out the downloadsas usual, is very simple: just visit the free games page on the Epic Game Store, click on the Bloons TD 6 banner and then on the “Get” button, naturally logging into the platform with your credentials. At that point the title will enter our library and will remain there forever.

Of course, it was legitimate to imagine a more important product for the debut of the Epic Games Store Advent Calendar, but the strategy developed by Ninja Kiwi boasts many positive reviews on Steam, and if you like the genre, you should give it a chance.

“Create your perfect defense through a combination of amazing simian towers, power-ups, heroes and activated abilities, then burst to the last invading bloon!” reads the official description for Bloon TD 6.

“Join millions of other players who enjoy the endless and ever-expanding features of the best strategy game available, and play as much as you like.”