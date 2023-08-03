Punctual as usual, the free games are now available for users of the Epic Games Store today, August 3, 2023: here’s how to download them.
They are now available for download i free games of theEpic Games Store of today, August 3, 2023. As announced last week, in this case we are talking about Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6, obtainable for free until 17.00 on August 10th.
How to download them? It’s very simple: just go to the Loop Hero page and on the Bloons TD 6 page after logging in to the Epic Games Store with your credentials, click on the “get” button and follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete.
At that point the two games will become part of your digital library forever and you can decide when to download and install them at will, without any limitations.
Loop Hero
Loop Hero catapults us into an infinite loop, asking us to eliminate the origin of this anomaly using a deck of magic cards through which to place enemies, buildings and scenarios during our expedition.
During each attempt we will be able to obtain rewards, save survivors and increase the degree of challenge to unlock even more effective classes and cards, through which we will finally be able to reach our final goal: stop the loop.
Have you read our Loop Hero review?
Bloons TD 6
Bloons TD 6 instead it is a colorful tower defense in which, in command of an army of cute little monkeys, we will have to place defensive units along a predefined path in order to stop the advance of the enemies thanks to automatic attack mechanics.
Cyclically updated, the game has received over time new characters, features and modes, boss events and extra challenges that have further increased the variety of an undoubtedly interesting experience for fans of this strategic sub-genre.
