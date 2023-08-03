They are now available for download i free games of theEpic Games Store of today, August 3, 2023. As announced last week, in this case we are talking about Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6, obtainable for free until 17.00 on August 10th.

How to download them? It’s very simple: just go to the Loop Hero page and on the Bloons TD 6 page after logging in to the Epic Games Store with your credentials, click on the “get” button and follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete.

At that point the two games will become part of your digital library forever and you can decide when to download and install them at will, without any limitations.