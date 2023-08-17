THE free games of theEpic Games Store of the August 17, 2023 they are now available for download. This week you will receive Black Book and Dodo Peak as a gift.
You can redeem the free games from the Epic Games Store of the data from their dedicated pages. From here you can walk to that of Black Book and from here that of Dodo Peak.
Alternatively, you can launch the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You have until 4.59pm next Thursday, which is the August 24, 2023, to redeem the games. Once you do, they will be added to your library forever, with no restrictions whatsoever, just as if you had purchased them.
The free games of August 17, 2023 of the Epic Games Store
Black Book is a dark RPG based on Slavic mythology by Morteshka. In the game, we will take on the role of a young sorceress and face the darkness using a card-based combat system in a world where humans and mythological creatures coexist.
Completely changing genre and tone, Dodo Peak is a colorful platform arcade, in which we’ll take on the role of a dodo. Our task will be to rescue our missing chicks and to do so we’ll have to jump around in levels set in inhospitable mountains full of dangers.
What do you think, are you satisfied with the Epic Games Store gifts on August 17, 2023? Let us know in the comments.
#Epic #Games #Store #August #free #games #download #link
Leave a Reply