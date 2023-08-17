THE free games of theEpic Games Store of the August 17, 2023 they are now available for download. This week you will receive Black Book and Dodo Peak as a gift.

You can redeem the free games from the Epic Games Store of the data from their dedicated pages. From here you can walk to that of Black Book and from here that of Dodo Peak.

Alternatively, you can launch the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You have until 4.59pm next Thursday, which is the August 24, 2023, to redeem the games. Once you do, they will be added to your library forever, with no restrictions whatsoever, just as if you had purchased them.