The free games of the Epic Games Store of August 10, 2023 are now available: these are Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You.
You can claim the free games from the Epic Games Store on August 10 from their dedicated pages. From here you can reach that of Europa Universalis IV and from here Orwell’s: Keeping an Eye on You.
Alternatively, you can launch the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You have until 4:59pm next Thursday, which is August 17, 2023, to claim your games. Once you do, they will be added to your library forever, with no restrictions whatsoever, just as if you had purchased them.
Europa Universalis IV
Europa Universalis IV is a strategic made by Paradox Interactive, in which we will create our empire by choosing a nation to govern over the centuries with the aim of making it bigger, more powerful and more influential.
As you can read in our review of Europa Universalis IV, the game has considerable depth and complexity, offering the player increasingly demanding strategy challenges, diplomatic and commercial opportunities and exploratory phases in which we will be able to get to know the world around us and make alliances or declare war on other nations.
Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You
Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You instead it presents itself as a simulator that explores the issues of privacy, censorship and responsibility in the digital age. In the game we take control of a researcher working for a government program called Orwell within the fictional nation The Nation where a terrorist attack recently took place.
The player’s goal is to investigate the online lives of suspicious citizens, accessing their personal communications, private files and information on the Internet, deciding each time who to report to the security forces and which ones to ignore.
What do you think of the free games on the Epic Games Store of August 10, 2023?
