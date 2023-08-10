They are now available on Epic Games Store the free games on Thursday August 10, 2023. As announced last week, the titles in question are Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You.

You can claim the free games from the Epic Games Store on August 10 from their dedicated pages. From here you can reach that of Europa Universalis IV and from here Orwell’s: Keeping an Eye on You.

Alternatively, you can launch the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You have until 4:59pm next Thursday, which is August 17, 2023, to claim your games. Once you do, they will be added to your library forever, with no restrictions whatsoever, just as if you had purchased them.