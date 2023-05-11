This week Epic Games Store it will not indicate which game(s) is coming soon. In fact we will have to wait for the May 18, 2023 in order to find out what the free mystery game by Epic Games.

In this respect, billbil-kun (well-known leaker) said that starting May 18 there will be eight free games, or two for each week of the “Mega Sales 2023” offers. What are these games? For the moment it is not known. The leaker said that we will have to wait for May 18 to discover the first two.

However, he revealed that i Mega Sale 2023 will allow you to get a 25% discount coupon for any game over €14.99, in addition of course to the regular discount. In the past, you got a new voucher after using one, but we don’t know if it will be the same for the 2023 sales. Again we will have to wait.

We remind you that the free games of the Epic Games Store made available during the 2022 Mega Sale they were Borderlands 3, Bioshock The Collection, Wolfenstein: The New Order and Maneater. We will have to see if there will be big names on the list again this year.

What are the your hopes? Finally, we remind you that the content package for The Sims 4 is available, the free “game” of the Epic Games Store of May 11, 2023.