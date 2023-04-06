Like every week, today too – Thursday April 6, 2023 – theEpic Games Store has made available new ones free games. Precisely, these are Dying Light Enhanced Edition and shapez. Let’s see all the details and the download link.

You can find the free games of the Epic Games Store of April 6, 2023 to this address, or you can claim them through the Epic Games Launcher. Once associated with your account, the games are yours forever at no extra cost. However, you must claim them in time, i.e. by April 13, 2023.

The first free game on April 6, 2023 of the Epic Games Store is Dying Light Enhanced Edition. This version includes the base game in an Enhanced version, i.e. with a series of improvements and updates published in the years after its release. It also offers the DLC The Following, which offers new open areas and means of transport, the buggies, fully customizable. In addition, all Season Pass content, such as “Like a Zombie” and “Bozak’s Horde” multiplayer modes, additional missions, a set of exclusive items, and more are included. The recommended requirements for this game are:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8 64-bit / Windows 8.1 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K @3.4GHz / AMD FX-8350 @4.0GHz

Memory: 8GB DDR3 RAM

Storage Space: 40GB HDD

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 290 (2GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 11

The second free game of the Epic Games Store of April 6, 2023 is instead shapez. It’s a game in which we have to create automated factories that create objects with very complex shapes from a series of fragments, within infinite maps. Continuing also adds the need to blend the correct colors. The recommended requirements are:

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Memory: 4096MB RAM

Storage space: 300MB

shapez

Tell us, what do you think of the free games on the Epic Games Store on April 6, 2023?