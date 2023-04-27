THE free games of theEpic Games Store of the April 27, 2023 are available for download now, this week it’s Breathedge and Poker Club.

You can redeem the free games from the Epic Games Store on April 27 from the dedicated page, which you can reach via this address. More precisely, you can head to the Breathedge page or up that of Poker Club.

Alternatively, you can launch the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You have until 4.59pm next Thursday, which is the May 4, 2023, to redeem the games. Once done, it will be added to your library forever.

Breathedge is a roguelike-style survival set in space, more precisely in an interstellar junkyard: at the command of a lost heroic astronaut, we will have to reveal a conspiracy and save a princess while trying to stay alive.

As always happens in this genre of games, it’s about collecting resources and using various tools in order to create objects useful for completing missions, as well as repairing damaged mechanisms and trying to set up an entire space station fully functional and with all the comforts. More details in our Breathedge review.

Poker Clubas it is easy to guess from the name, is instead a classic poker simulation, particularly realistic and detailed and equipped with ray tracing graphics and a very rich structure, which includes different game modes and tournament types, including Texas Hold’em and other.

The game provides us with numerous variations of the classic rules, with the possibility of online multiplayer, joining a club, obtaining rewards, unlocking achievements, growing the team and, in general, becoming ace of the PCC Poker Tour, passing from clandestine matches at big events with lavish jackpots up for grabs.

The free games of the Epic Games Store arriving on May 4, 2023 were also announced today.