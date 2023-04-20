THE free games of theEpic Games Store of the April 20, 2023 they are now available for download. This week you will receive Beyond Blue and Never Alone as a gift.

You can redeem the free games from the Epic Games Store of the data from their dedicated pages. From here you can reach that of Never Alone and from here that of Beyond Blue.

Alternatively, you can launch the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You have until 4.59pm next Thursday, which is the April 27, 2023, to redeem this week’s games. Once you do, they will be added to your library forever, with no restrictions whatsoever, just as if you had purchased them.

Never Alone is a puzzle platformer set in the arctic and characterized by a suggestive atmosphere, here is our review. It was made in collaboration with the Iñupiat, an Alaska Native people, and based on a story from their folk tradition. We will accompany Nuna and the Fox on a legendary journey, to find the origin of the timeless storm that threatens the survival of their world. It will be possible to command both characters in single player mode or experience this adventure with another player in cooperative mode.

Beyond Blue is a single player narrative adventure in which you will explore the depths of the ocean, as the explorer and scientist Mirai. If you want to know more, here is our review. In the game we will be part of a research team and we will exploit innovative technologies to observe, listen and interact with the ocean in a completely new way whose goal is understanding.

What do you think, are you satisfied with this week’s Epic Games Store gifts? Let us know in the comments.

Furthermore, we inform you that the free titles of the Epic Games Store of April 27, 2023 have been announced.