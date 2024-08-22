As per tradition, Epic Games Store has announced the free games scheduled for next week, starting from August 29: these are some great classics and one particular game.
Like every Thursday, today too Epic Games Store has revealed the next free games august 29 that will be offered to all players during the next week. These are four titles, including some great classics and a decidedly original title: Wild Card Football and Fallout Classic Collection.
The games will be available for download from 5pm on August 29th and for the entire following week, until the presentation of the following gifts which will arrive at the same time on September 5th. You can learn more about them at this address on Epic Games Store.
In the meantime, we also remind you of today’s free games, August 22, namely The Callisto Protocol and Gigantic.
Fallout Classic Collection and Wild Card Football
Fallout Classic Collection is the collection of the classic chapters of the Fallout series, namely Fallout, Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel, and these are obviously games of great historical value.
These are the chapters that built the Fallout myth in its original form, with the first two set as classic RPGs and the third more focused on strategic combat.
The collection has been offered previously through similar initiatives, but in case you have not taken advantage of the offers before, this is an opportunity not to be missed to have a trilogy of absolute value in your library.
The first two Fallouts are RPG with isometric view which follow the classic cRPG style and still represent absolutely enjoyable experiences, while the third is more particular but still definitely appreciable.
Wild Card Football is instead a particular reinterpretation of the American football in arcade stylewhich features fast-paced, dynamic 7v7 gameplay and a unique Wild Card system that allows you to change the course of the action in an instant, through special power-ups and incredible abilities.
It is not exactly a realistic simulation, but for this very reason it can represent a game that can be approached even by those who do not know or are not particularly interested in the sport in question, being a strongly arcade action reinterpretation.
