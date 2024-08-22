Like every Thursday, today too Epic Games Store has revealed the next free games august 29 that will be offered to all players during the next week. These are four titles, including some great classics and a decidedly original title: Wild Card Football and Fallout Classic Collection.

The games will be available for download from 5pm on August 29th and for the entire following week, until the presentation of the following gifts which will arrive at the same time on September 5th. You can learn more about them at this address on Epic Games Store.

In the meantime, we also remind you of today’s free games, August 22, namely The Callisto Protocol and Gigantic.