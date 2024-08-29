Epic Games Store announced what is the free game that all users will be able to claim starting from September 5th. Let’s talk about Football Manager 2024the sports management simulator.
As always, you will have one week to claim the game, and once added to your library, it will be yours forever without the need for subscriptions.
Details on the Epic Games Store’s free game on September 5
Football Manager 2024 was released on computer in November 2023. It is a management game in which we must lead a football team to success, specifically defining training, strategies, commercial agreements and more.
THE Recommended requirements are as follows:
- Operating System: Windows 10/11 64 bit
- Processor: Intel Core 2 or AMD Athlon 64 x2
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage space: 7 GB
- Graphics card: Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT, AMD / ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 – with at least 256 MB VRAM
As you can see, it is not a particularly demanding game in terms of requirements. If you want to know what are the free games on the Epic Games Store today, here is our dedicated news.
