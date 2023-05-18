L’Epic Games Store announced the Epic Rewardsan initiative that allows players to recover 5% of each purchase in the store in the form of credit to be spent on subsequent ones.

This change will apply today and into the future and will apply to any qualifying purchase made on the Epic Games Store (games, apps, add-ons, subscriptions, or virtual currency, including Fortnite V-Bucks). Upon completion of the transaction you will automatically reclaim 5% Epic rewards, which will be added to your account’s rewards balance 14 days later have completed the relevant purchase.

Once you receive your Epic rewards, you can use them during checkout to get a discount on future purchases. Not only that, they can also be combined with other discounts and vouchers to save even more. Keep in mind however that they have one expirationto be exact 25 months since they were accredited.

If you want to know more, we refer you to official page dedicated to the Epic Games Store initiative.

We also remind you that the Mega Sales of the platform have started today and the free game of May 18, 2023 is available. The one of May 25, however, is once again shrouded in mystery.