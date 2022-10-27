New gifts from Epic Games Store, as well as those available today such as Saturnalia and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, will be available from next week. We will have available Filament And Rising Storm 2: Vietnamstarting at 5:00 pm on November 3rd.

Filament is a sci-fi puzzle game with around 300 puzzles to solve:

“Climb aboard the Alabaster, one of the Filament Corporation’s main research ships, and try to regain control after a mysterious complication that blocked the ship and made the crew disappear. Relying on the help of Juniper, the shocked ship’s pilot, you will have to face hellish puzzles that will push you to the limit as you try to find out what happened to the crew and why they disappeared. Test yourself by boarding the Alabaster and then trying to get away in a single player game with complex but captivating puzzles.”

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam takes us to the Vietnam War instead:

“Vietnam’s interpretation of the Red Orchestra series: 64-player multiplayer games, 20+ maps, US Army and Marines, Vietnamese People’s Army, Viet Cong, Australian Forces and Republic of Vietnam Army Forces, 50+ weapons, 4 helicopters flyable, mines, traps and tunnels. Brutal. Authentic. Gritty. Character customization.”

Source: EpicGamesStore