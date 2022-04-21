We arrived at the weekly appointment with Epic Games Store, in which we see what the titles will be as gifts next week. In the meantime, from now until April 28, you can redeem Amnesia: Rebirth and Riverbond for free.

Two more games will be available later, the insane Just Die Already and the sympathetic Paradigm.

“Just Die Already is a crazy sandbox game with elderly protagonists created by the authors of Goat Simulator. You are old, angry and you have just been kicked out of the nursing home. How are you going to survive in a world that just wants you to hurry up and die?”

“Paradigm is a surreal adventure set in the strange and post-apocalyptic country of Kruszm, in Eastern Europe. Play as the handsome mutant Paradigm, whose past comes back to haunt him in the form of a genetically engineered sloth throwing up candy.”

No doubt about it: April 28 will be a day marked by over-the-top titles. We could go mad but at least we will do it for free.

