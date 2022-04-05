Epic Games Store has been updated. This update introduces a new menu for objectives. In addition, Epic Games talks about the other news coming: the “Ratings and polls” and the “Notification Center”.

Epic explains: “In November we introduced”My goals“and now the new version is available. Anyone with an Epic Games account can now access the My Achievements section, which displays some key points of their stats.”

“Think of it as a combination of one trophy cabinet and a meeting place for friends, a section where your Epic achievements and game progress are visible to the world. You can let everyone know that you have earned the title of Virtuoso in Rocket League or that you have seen and done everything in Alan Wake Remastered. You can use the Friends tab to visit a friend’s page and see their goals and progress. That’s how.”

“All users will have an icon generated based on the first letter of their username. Anyone who visits your page will be able to see at the top the number of achievements you have unlocked, the games in which you have reached platinum level and the points accumulated experience Goals tab allows you to view the progress for each game, listing the number of achievements unlocked, the last achieved and whether you have reached platinum level (unlocking all achievements). By clicking on any game you will see the player’s achievements for that game. The Friends tab presents a list of all Epic Games friends in alphabetical order. If you have many, the list will be split into multiple pages. To see a friend’s page, just click on their name. You are in control of your account’s privacy settings. You can apply the general settings, limiting the visibility of the account to one of four categories: public, friends of friends, only friends and only me. ”

“The public pages will contain every element of your page. Your goals, progress and friends list will be visible. If you have set up the limited access account for the categories specified above, anyone outside those categories will only see your display name and the avatar. ”

“For players without parental controls, the default is” friends of friends. “For players with parental controls enabled, the default is” only me. “With future updates, players will be able to customize the appearance of their page and will unlock additional customization settings by engaging with Epic Achievements. ”

Epic Game Launcher: the objectives

Regarding assessments and surveys, it is explained that “they will appear from time to time in the launcher after you close a game”. Players will be asked things like “How challenging is this game?” and they will have to choose an answer in a selected list. The aim is to gather information about the games and help other players to understand if it is a suitable product for them.

Finally, the Notification Center – as you can guess – it will collect all Epic Game Launcher notifications in one place.

Finally, we remind you which will be the free games of 7 April 2022 of the Epic Games Store.