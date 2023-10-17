During Unreal Fest 2023, Epic Games revealed the novelty coming in the next few years, 2024 and 2025 for its digital store, Epic Games Store , listed in order of priority. It is a well-fed list, which contains many features requested by the community.

The news

In the meantime, the Download Manager, which will give more control to the user. The search and product placement functions will then be improved. The invite-to-play functions of third-party games have also been improved.

There will also be big news for gaming activities and feeds, for so-called social shopping and for the management of events organized by Epic Games. It will be easier for development studios to allow pre-loading of games through the self-publishing tools provided.

They will also arrive stream for developers and community content will be introduced. The pages of individual products will be improved, the functions will be improved to help players discover new titles suited to their tastes and communication linked to Wishlists will be strengthened. Finally, support for third-party subscriptions will arrive.

Of course, the Epic First Run initiative should not be forgotten, which will give developers 100% of the revenues if they exclusively publish their titles on the Epic Games Store.