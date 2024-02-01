Through the pages of the French portal, the infallible leaker billbil-kun has revealed in advance the free games as a gift on the Epic Games Store next week, to be precise from 5pm on Thursday 8 February until the same time on February 15th, which according to your sources will be Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! and Lost Castle.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! is the expanded and improved version of the famous visual novel by Team Salvato. If you don't know what it is, we're talking about a game with a double soul. It begins as a classic visual novel with a romantic background, where the protagonist must write poems to win over one of the four girls in the literature club. Avoiding huge spoilers, the adventure will soon take a completely different and disturbing turn, becoming a psychological horror full of twists and turns.

Moving on to a completely different genre, Lost Cast mixes RPG, beat'em and roguelike elements with procedurally generated dungeons. The game will take us to explore Harwood Castle, corrupted by a demonic force, and face increasingly dangerous enemies using the skills, weapons and objects available to our character. This is a great game to spend a few fun evenings with friends, as it also includes a four-player cooperative mode locally and online.