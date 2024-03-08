Through the pages of dealabas, the leaker billbil-kun revealed the arrival of Spring sales of theEpic Games Storewhich will take place between 14 and 28 March 2024.

Not only that, the “deep throat” also shared a partial list of the games that will be offered on offer, among which we also find Prince of Persia The Lost Crown and Alan Wake 2which we report below:

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at 29.99 euros, 40% discount

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: 41.99 euros, 40% discount

Skull and Bones at 44.99 euros, 25% discount

EA Sports FC 24 for 13.99 euros, 80% discount

Hogwarts Legacy at 29.99 euros, 50% discount

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria at 24.79 euros, 38% discount

Star Wars Jedi Survivor at 31.49 euros, 55% discount

Tchia at 17.49 euros, 50% discount

Battlefield 2042 for 8.99 euros, 85% discount

Alan Wake 2 for 39.99 euros, 20% discount

Dead Island 2 for 32.99 euros, 45% discount

Cyberpunk 2077 at 29.99 euros, 45% discount

GTA 5 at 14.99 euros, 50% discount

Disney Dramligth Valley at 29.99 euros, 25% discount

