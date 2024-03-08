Through the pages of dealabas, the leaker billbil-kun revealed the arrival of Spring sales of theEpic Games Storewhich will take place between 14 and 28 March 2024.
Not only that, the “deep throat” also shared a partial list of the games that will be offered on offer, among which we also find Prince of Persia The Lost Crown and Alan Wake 2which we report below:
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at 29.99 euros, 40% discount
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: 41.99 euros, 40% discount
Skull and Bones at 44.99 euros, 25% discount
EA Sports FC 24 for 13.99 euros, 80% discount
Hogwarts Legacy at 29.99 euros, 50% discount
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria at 24.79 euros, 38% discount
Star Wars Jedi Survivor at 31.49 euros, 55% discount
Tchia at 17.49 euros, 50% discount
Battlefield 2042 for 8.99 euros, 85% discount
Alan Wake 2 for 39.99 euros, 20% discount
Dead Island 2 for 32.99 euros, 45% discount
Cyberpunk 2077 at 29.99 euros, 45% discount
GTA 5 at 14.99 euros, 50% discount
Disney Dramligth Valley at 29.99 euros, 25% discount
What do you think, are you interested in one or more of the offers indicated above?
There's also a date for the Epic Games Store Mega Sale
I don't pay for the tip-offs on the spring sales, billbil-kun added that the promotions of the Epic Games Store Mega Saleto be precise on May 16, 2024. In this case, in addition to finding numerous attractive offers, the traditional repeatable 25% or 33% discount coupon should also return.
Since yesterday, however, a new free game has been available on the Epic Games Store, with others arriving next Thursday.
