As per tradition on the occasion of the Christmas holidays Epic Game Store has started giving away free games every day for all users, and unlike Santa Claus, he doesn’t distinguish between good and bad children. So also tomorrow, the December 17, 2022another will come free titlestill shrouded in mystery for now.

The new free game from the Epic Games Store will be available starting at 17:00 tomorrow, Saturday 17 December 2022. You can redeem it at the indicated time at this address. Once done it will be added to your library forever, just as if you had purchased it.

Tomorrow’s free title is still shrouded in mystery and will be revealed tomorrow in conjunction with its availability. Unless there will be an information leak in the next few hours, which is entirely possible given the precedents.

Epic Games Store, in Christmas version

We also remind you that you have until 16:59 tomorrow to redeem today’s free game, December 16, 2022, or the racing game Horizon Chase Turbo. Take advantage of it while you can, as it is on the house.

The Christmas initiatives of the Epic Game Store are not limited only to free games: the store has started the Christmas sales complete with a “Holiday voucher” with 25% discount that can be reused several times.