According to the latest tip from well-known and reliable leaker billbil-kun, coming soon Epic Games Store will kick off the Mega Sale 2023 next week and for the occasion will offer 8 free games to all users, twice as much as usual.

According to the information shared by the deep throat, the Mega Sales 2023 of the Epic Games Store should take place between Thursday 18 May and 15 June. As per tradition, in addition to a large assortment of games on sale, Epic should also offer a 25% discount coupon for the purchase of any product, as long as the total transaction exceeds 14.99 euros. Previously, this coupon was renewed after each purchase, in practice it could be used indefinitely until the end of the Mega Sales, but it is not clear whether this will be the case again this year.

As for free games, as mentioned at the beginning, this year there should be eight instead of four, at least according to billbil-kun, two a week until the end of the Mega Sale. To avoid misunderstandings, the leaker added that the gifts in question will not necessarily be “very good games”, also because he does not yet know them at the moment.

That said, just for completeness, let’s remember which games were given away during the Epic Games Store Mega Sale in 2022, which weren’t bad at all:

Borderlands 3 – May 19, 2022

Bioshock The Collection – May 26, 2022

Wolfenstein: The New Order – June 2, 2022

Maneater – June 9, 2022

We also remind you that you have until Thursday, May 11, 2023 to claim this week’s free games from the Epic Games Store, which will be followed by a free bundle of The Sims 4.