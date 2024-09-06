When launching Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on Steam, The Epic Online Services client is installed but only after accepting the EULA (End User Licence Agreement). This also activates support for crossplay between the two platforms and cross-synchronization of friends lists, explained Focus, who then specified: “Please note that You don’t need to link your Steam and Epic accounts to enjoy the game . These features are completely optional and will not impact your gaming experience in any way.”

Focus Entertainment, the publisher of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, has clarified that players are not required to link their Steam account to Epic Games to play. Doing so simply activates crossplay.

Always complaining

In short, it is up to the player to choose, but many are still complaining (strange, that never happens in the gaming world) for what they’re calling a stealth install of the Epic Games client, and of course they’re review-bombing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on Steam in protest.

Of course, everything is clearly explained in the EULA, but who reads it? This is where the misunderstanding arose, with accusations of lack of transparency by Saber Interactive, the development studio.

After all PC gamers seem to be really sensitive to the topicSomething similar happened in July with the release of Earth Defense Force 6, which required the Epic Games client for crossplay.

Considering that this is an optional installation, it is not clear where the complaints come from. Even if you installed the client by mistake, just uninstall it.

