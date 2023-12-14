













December is the time of year to give and what better way to do it with free games that you will find through the Epic Games Store. Now, also for you to prepare that wallet, you will see that we have many juicy discounts that you should not lose sight of.

At the time of writing this note you will find that in the Epic Games Store it is free Destiny 2 Legacy Collection. This title will be available until December 20, so you can claim it. When you go to claim it, it will tell you that you need the base game – that is also at no additional cost.

There are also a good number of discounts that are very worthwhile and here we present a curation of what we consider to be the best.

Alan Wake 2: 698 MXN – This title was nominated for game of the year at The Game Awards.

EA Sports FC 24 – 439 MXN – Very good offer for the EA soccer game.

Assassin's Creed Mirage – 699.30 MXN – The most recent installment in Ubi's Assasins series that returns to its roots.

Hogwarts Legacy – 599 MXN – If you have the PC to run it, get it as it comes with many hours of guaranteed play.

Mortal Kombat 1 – 599 MXN – The latest fighting game from Netherrealm Studios is very worthy and you should play it.

Red Dead Redemption II – 428.67 MXN – Take a walk through the old west in GTA 6.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 799.50 MXN – One of the most worthy games of 2024 that follows the story of Cal Kestis against the Empire.

Death Stranding Director's Cut – 576.74 MXN – Hideo Kojima's last great work that connects the worlds.

Dead Space – 559.60 MXN – This remake was key for us to say that 2023 was worth it.

god of war – 414.50 MXN – Kratos now faces the Norse gods in an adventure of epic proportions.

Control – 364.19 MXN – If you have already finished Alan Wake II, take a look at this gem from Remedy Entertainment

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – 324.75 MXN – Not everything is Avengers and Spidey, this title has a solid narrative and you should play it.

How many free games will be given out on the Epic Games Store for Christmas 2023?

As we already told you, at the time of writing this note you can find Destiny 2 Legacy Collection for free on the Epic Games Store. Just remember that to play this title you need to have the base game – which is also free -.

Now, according to the information available We will have 17 games throughout this season on the Epic Games Store with Destiny 2 being the first from them. It's worth noting that this is an offer that PC users should take advantage of, so shop around.

