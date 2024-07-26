EpicGames has revealed that it plans to bring its flagship game – Fortnite – on various digital mobile stores, among which the Epic Games Store will obviously be included. However, the company has decided to abandon the Samsung Galaxy Store in protest against new rules of the Korean company.

Epic Games Store Communication

More specifically, Epic Games revealed that it will bring its mobile games, including Fortnite, to “other mobile stores that offer all developers advantageous deals” and that it will “end distribution partnerships with mobile stores that act as if they were taxpayers and that do not offer fair and honest support to all developers, even if those stores want to offer us special deals for our games.” In short, Epic Games is not interested in receiving special treatment: it wants all developers to be treated equally and for the deal to be fair.

The post specifically mentions AltStore, a Exclusive store for EU and iOSas one of the places Epic Games will soon appear, adding that it plans to announce support for “at least two more third-party stores” soon. Additionally, Epic is preparing to release its own Epic Games Store app on Android globally and iOS in the EU.

As mentioned, The publisher will instead remove Fortnite and other games from the Samsung Galaxy Store “to protest Samsung’s anti-competitive decision to block sideloading by default on Samsung Android devices.” This option can be manually disabled by users, but Epic Games continues its fight against this type of practice by using the economic power of Fortnite as leverage.

