Epic Games loses an important piece with the exit of Sergiy Galyonkinwhich he decided to leave the company following an addition “incompatibility” with “Epic Games version 5.0,” apparently.

Galyonkin was the founder of Steam Spy, and was then later hired by Epic Games where he became director of publishingtherefore a role of great importance within the company’s staff.

The character in question had an important role in the growth of the company and was also fundamental in the construction of the so-called “Epic 4.0”, i.e. the phase of Epic Games that we have seen in recent years, focused on Fortnite and the management of Unreal Engine and Epic Games Store.