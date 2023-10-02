Epic Games loses an important piece with the exit of Sergiy Galyonkinwhich he decided to leave the company following an addition “incompatibility” with “Epic Games version 5.0,” apparently.
Galyonkin was the founder of Steam Spy, and was then later hired by Epic Games where he became director of publishingtherefore a role of great importance within the company’s staff.
The character in question had an important role in the growth of the company and was also fundamental in the construction of the so-called “Epic 4.0”, i.e. the phase of Epic Games that we have seen in recent years, focused on Fortnite and the management of Unreal Engine and Epic Games Store.
Problems with the new “Epic 5.0”
The problem seems to be precisely the transition to the new phase of the company, which Galyonkin defines as “Epic 5.0” and with which it would be in a state of incompatibility, or something like that.
It is not explained in detail what is wrong with this new vision for the executive, but in the greeting letter he clearly states that “I’m not the right person For this new version of Epic, it requires a different kind of people.”
Galyonkin, however, intends to remain in the gaming industry, so we are waiting to know what his next destination will be. Precisely in this period, Epic Games is going through a difficult phase renovationdue to accounts that don’t seem to add up properly.
For this reason, Tim Sweeney’s company has started a downsizing process that will lead to the dismissal of almost 900 people in its workforce.
