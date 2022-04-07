Easter is coming and the free games of Epic Games for April they are already available with options for all kinds of tastes.

The first options, which will leave the official store soon, are Rogue Legacy and The Vanishing of Ethan Carterso run to get them.

These free games will leave the Epic Games Store next April 14, and if you don’t know what they’re about, we’ll show you below.

Rogue Legacy brings the thrill of a roguelike with a very funny change, because when you die you control a successor of your original character, who may have strengths or weaknesses.

Your mission is to explore random dungeons and kill bosses until you reach their leader, so it will require several tries that will reward you little by little.

For its part, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter places us in an open world where we embody a detective with supernatural powers, and yes, you guessed it, your mission is to solve all the cases.

This game has a positive rating of over 80% on Metacritic, so hurry up to get it because it’s leaving with the other free games on April 14th.

XCOM 2 will join the cast of free games for April

When the previous games retire, a great exponent of the strategy genre will join, which will be available for a full week for you to get.

xcom 2 It puts us in the role of the last resistance force on Earth, which is now dominated by a powerful alien race.

This turn-based strategy title has received very positive reviews in metacriticand if you are a fan of turn-based strategy, you will surely enjoy them very much.

You will have until April 21 to download it, after the others leave free gamesand although there is plenty of time left, do not trust yourself.

