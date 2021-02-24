Yes, as you read in the headline, Epic games he will be legally obligated to compensate players who ever bought a box of loot in ‘Save the World’ mode, known in the game as ‘loot llamas’, which contained random items.

But why did this suddenly happen? Well, it is a resolution by a class action lawsuit, which was approved this week in the United States.

If you remember, Fortnite does not currently have loot boxes in which you cannot know what is inside, the only thing that did have this mechanic was the ‘Save the world’ mode until 2019, when Epic changed its policies in this regard, implementing the new x ray flame.

However, as part of this resolution, if you did buy a random loot box at some point in your history at Fortnite In ‘Save the World’ mode, you will automatically have 1,000 V-Bucks (something like $ 8) in your account.

This in response to a series of lawsuits about this random loot, which the company has faced in recent years. It’s a way to put an end to it, and give back to the players.

The PaVos will not only apply to the United States, but also to the rest of the world

Furthermore, in his official statement explain that this had only been agreed for users of U.S (where these lawsuits took place), however, They have decided to extend it to players around the world.

You don’t really have to do anything, just wait to receive the V-Bucks in your account.

Remember this only applies if you bought a random loot box in ‘Save the world’ mode. X-ray flames do not fall under this compensation, since you can see what’s inside before you buy.

If you want to know more about the class action lawsuit and the process it takes in U.S you can click for here. It is interesting that in that country this policy will also be applied to Rocket league.

