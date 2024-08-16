How much exactly? It’s difficult to give a precise figure, says the CEO of Epic Games, but making an estimate it could even be a billion dollars . Not that it’s a problem.

EpicGames has been fighting against for years Apple and Google to change the rules behind mobile storefronts. The company took competitors to court and obviously spent a lot of money doing so, especially considering the revenue it lost after Fortnite was removed from iOS.

Words from Epic Games CEO

Speaking to Game File, CEO Tim Sweeney said, “I guess, for the record, you can see that we spent hundreds of millions of dollars for this fightin the form of legal fees. You saw that Apple sent us a bill for $74 million for its legal fees. We also had legal fees.”

Tim Sweeney

“Also, there is a component of lost revenue associated with Apple having blocked Fortnite from the iOS App Store for the past four years. It’s hard to say how much that would be, because it’s an alternate reality scenario. But it could be $1 billion in lost revenue over four years of Fortnite being off the iOS App Store.”

“But we see the brightest days for Epic and the video game industry as a whole ahead. And There is no price that is not worth paying for freedomfor all developers and for the future of video games. Apple literally collects tens of millions of dollars in these garbage fees, as a result of the inability to allow competing stores and payment methods on iOS.”

“And if we have spent so far a billion dollarsit is a small price to pay for the future freedom of our company and all others who want to participate in the market.”

Finally, we would like to point out that the Epic Games Store has been launched on mobile systems, Fortnite is returning to iOS.