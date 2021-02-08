During the past year, Epic games earned the appreciation of fans by giving away several important titles within his platform month after month, such as Grand theft auto v, and it seems that the company will continue with this philosophy of making its community happy, now with more exclusives.

In accordance with PC Gamer, when asking a representative of Epic games on the future of exclusive games for his platform, the answer was the following: We have more exclusives coming in the next two years, more than we’ve offered so far.

From this confirmation, this medium made a count of at least 21 exclusive games for Epic in the future. Among which are:

Chivalry 2 – One year exclusive

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Temporary exclusive

Darkest dungeon 2 – Exclusive until the end of Early Access

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy – One year exclusive

The Wolf Among Us 2 – No release news on Steam

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake – Also on the Ubisoft Store

Far Cry 6 – Also on the Ubisoft Store

Rainbow six quarantine – Also on the Ubisoft Store

Future Remedy Game # 1 – Posted by Epic Games

Future Remedy Game # 2 – Posted by Epic Games

Future Playdead Game – Posted by Epic Games

Future Game by genDesign – Posted by Epic Games

Agree with this, Ubisoft seems to be the largest source of exclusives for Pc in Epic games, although some rather consider them as semi exclusive.

Epic Games’ plans for PC are going just as expected

However, the plans Epic games seem to be doing better than ever, despite the fact that almost half of their 100 exclusive titles have already expired their contract and can also be found in Steam. You will remember games like Metro Exodus, Borderlands 3, Control, and TI have Outer Worlds.

The company projects more users of the platform in the future, which has grown constantly by almost 75%; in addition to presenting itself as more accessible to developers to publish their games, unlike previous years.

Finally, it seems that the financial pillar of Epic games it is Fortnite, and while this successful Battle Royale continues to generate profits, you can focus with a little more financial security on the part of studio exclusives like Remedy Y Playdead.



