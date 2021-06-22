Epic Games is launching free voice chat and anti-cheat services for all developers who want to implement these features in their games. They will be offered as part of the suite Epic Online Services of the studio, available for use with any game engine and supports Windows, Mac, Linux, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

The new voice chat service is cross-platform and supports both individual and group chat in lobbies and during game play. When using the service, voice data is transmitted through Epic’s back-end servers, and the technology handles all scaling and quality of service features. Epic says the technology has already been “integrated and tested during play sessions in Fortnite,” which provides some assurance that it can handle millions of players at the same time.

In addition to voice chat, Epic Online Services also adds support for Easy Anti-Cheat, a service designed to track down and kick cheaters out of online games. Easy Anti-Cheat was previously available to third-party developers to license their games, but is now free as part of Epic Online Services and should allow many more developers to use it. Epic argues that anti-cheat software like this is increasingly important as more and more games offer cross-play between PC and other platforms, as cheat software is often more readily available on PC.

As mentioned, Epic includes both services as part of its Epic Online Services suite, which is not tied to its own game engine or store.

Source: Polygon