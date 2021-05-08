One more day, the Epic Games vs Apple trial is leaving news of great significance in the industry. Until today, this judicial process has revealed very interesting information regarding several companies in the video game sector, such as Microsoft, on which it has been known that Phil Spencer still wants to see xCloud on other consoles.

Now, after yesterday’s session, it has been discovered that Epic Games made an offer to Sony and Microsoft to try to get hold of the PlayStation and Xbox exclusives in your store. It should be remembered that recently, both companies have made the definitive leap to PC in terms of external stores, since Microsoft did the same through the MS Store several years ago. For this reason, Epic Games tried to get the exclusivity of the first party titles of both companies.

As we can see in the image, with data that has been leaked from the trial, Epic Games made an offer to Sony of 200 million dollars, in exchange for exclusively selling between 4 and 6 games of the Japanese company. As it transpired a few hours after the news was known, the company categorically rejected the offer, something to be expected, since Epic paid about 150M for the exclusivity of Borderlands 3, which caused Sony to see said offer as laughable.

As for Xbox exclusives, the document ensures that the conversations are open. However, as we can see from the feedback provided by Microsoft itself, the company’s strategy with Xbox Game Pass clashes directly with that of Epic Games. Additionally, a series of occasional encounters between Gabe Newell and Phil Spencer are also mentioned, related to the deal to bring Xbox games to Steam.

Therefore, despite Epic Games’ attempt to seize exclusive to PlayStation and XboxIt seems that at the moment the company will not have any of the Sony and Microsoft titles exclusively.