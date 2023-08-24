













Epic Games launches a program that will give developers 100% of their sales in exchange for exclusivity | EarthGamer









They will also have another series of benefits within the Epic Games Store. Since these games will be given a boost with special labeling, presence on the homepage and they will be placed in special collections. Along with this, they will be included in sales and special events that take place.

For now any developer, no matter how small or big, can participate in the program. All they need to do is have a developer account on the site and have their game ready to go on or after October 16, 2023.

Of course, this Epic Games program will not allow titles that have already been released or that will also be released on other sites. After the first six months, developers will already be free to sell on third-party stores. Do you have a game you would like to release?

How can I sign up for the new Epic Games program?

There will be a format to register within the Epic Developer portal, which will be available from October. So if you want to participate you must stay alert of any news. You can also head over to the Epic Games Developer Community to ask any specific questions you have.

Source: Epic Games

It should be noted that developers will receive 100% of the sales of their games for the first six months. After that the distribution of profits will be the same as for everyone. With 88% for the creators and 12% for the digital store. What do you think?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)