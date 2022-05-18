Epic took a clear stance regarding the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, especially picking up 144 million dollars in humanitarian aid through the sales of Fortnite. Now, the publisher has awarded a grant to FrogwaresKiev-based developer of the Sherlock Holmes series, to help relocate and support conflict-affected employees.

“We are proud to share that we have received a grant from Epic Games“writes Alex Striuk of Frogwares.”In Ukraine, the war still continues. During this period, we as a firm must feel strong, maintain a positive mindset and do everything possible to keep the business operational while also providing support to our team.“.

“The war negatively affected our work and led to the partial disorganization of our studio. Funds from this grant will be crucial for relocating employees to safer areas and will help those who have moved to remote regions of Ukraine or other EU nations to maintain their financial stability.“.

We are proud to share that we’ve received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games. #EpicMegaGrants Read our announcement for all the information: pic.twitter.com/XwShdGaQbO – Frogwares (@Frogwares) May 16, 2022



Frogwares is headquartered in Kiev and also has offices in Dublin. The studio was founded in 2000 and has since created a number of titles based on classical literature such as Holmes and Lovecraft.

Source: Gamespot