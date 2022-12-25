To celebrate Christmas together with its users, Epic Games give DEATH STRANDINGredeemable via Epic Games Store all day today, 25th Decemberand until 17:00 tomorrow, December 26th.

This version of the game features new graphics options, photography mode and support for wide screens, as well as exclusive cosmetic items. Below is the information coming directly from the Epic Games Store. The Director’s Cut upgrade is available as an upgrade for €5.99. Here you can read our review of DEATH STRANDING for PC.

DEATH STRANDING From legendary author Hideo Kojima comes an all-new gaming experience that defies genre definition. Sam Bridges must face a world completely transformed by DEATH STRANDING. Carrying the disconnected fragments of our future into his hands, he sets out on a journey to rebuild, step by step, the shattered world. With the participation of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner. Additional features of the PC version include HIGH FRAME RATE, PHOTOGRAPH MODE and SUPPORT FOR ULTRA WIDE SCREENS. It also includes crossover content with Valve Corporation’s HALF-LIFE series. All copies of the game will contain: Digital book “Selections From ‘The Art of Death Stranding’” (Titan Books publisher)

LUDENS MASK SUNGLASSES (GOLD AND OMNIREFLECTOR)



GOLD AND SILVER POWER EXOSKELETON

GOLD AND SILVER EXOSKELETON FOR ALL TYPES OF TERRAIN



GOLD AND SILVER PLATES FOR ARMOR

UNLOCK IN-GAME ITEMS AS YOU ADVANCE THROUGH THE GAME’S STORY

Source: Epic Games Store