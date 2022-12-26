For a couple of years, Epic Games has kept a special tradition to close the year satisfactorily, and that is giving wholesale games to their respective users. This hasn’t broken in 2022because for a few days ago the players have been creditors to games that go from independent projects to those of stature AAA.

It all started from the past December 16with a free game that the company that owns Fortnite he was sharing his customers, the best thing is that it was not necessary to have a history in the store, it was enough to have an account. Even Christmas day broke free Death Stranding in its standard version to the surprise of all viewers.

It is worth mentioning, that by the time this note is published, there is still time to enter the licorice, since everything will end next December 29. So it could all culminate in some big game. Let’s remember that last year the trilogy of tomb Raider that he published at the time Square Enix and development Crystal Dynamics.

After the promotion is over, Epic Games Store It will continue to give away video games, only now it will be on a weekly basis, as they have been doing throughout this and subsequent years. With 15 free games, users of pc they will be happy and maybe they did not spend to buy more with the content that was already granted to them during these days.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Nobody is going to be indifferent with so many free game licenses, and it is that as we already said in the note, not only indies were given away, there were also productions such as Metro Redux and various installments of the Fallout franchise.