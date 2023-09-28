It continues to be a time of contraction in the headcount of many development teams and publishers, with layoffs which now also affect heavily Epic Games: based on what Bloomberg reported, they would be almost 900 employees forced to leave the company, in a downsizing and cost containment maneuver.

There is no official communication from the company yet, but according to the usually well-informed Jason Schreier it seems that Epic Games is trying to contain costs of management and decided to make a substantial cut in staff of approximately 16% of the entire workforce, i.e. 870 employees.

According to what Schreier reported on X, it seems that the CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeneypointed out that the company is “spending much more than it is making,” put very prosaically.