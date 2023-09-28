It continues to be a time of contraction in the headcount of many development teams and publishers, with layoffs which now also affect heavily Epic Games: based on what Bloomberg reported, they would be almost 900 employees forced to leave the company, in a downsizing and cost containment maneuver.
There is no official communication from the company yet, but according to the usually well-informed Jason Schreier it seems that Epic Games is trying to contain costs of management and decided to make a substantial cut in staff of approximately 16% of the entire workforce, i.e. 870 employees.
According to what Schreier reported on X, it seems that the CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeneypointed out that the company is “spending much more than it is making,” put very prosaically.
Layoffs to reduce costs
This would have led managers to aim for a maneuver of renovation internal to resolve the economic situation considered complicated, with profit margins decidedly lower than what had been expected for the current fiscal year.
It seems according to the Bloomberg journalist, Epic Games would also be carrying out the same I separate of two companies it had previously acquired, music firm Bandcamp and Songtradr, for which it is seeking a buyer, with marketing firm SuperAwesome set to be separated to act as an independent entity.
We are waiting for information from Epic Games, but in the meantime there is no shortage of the usual free games on the Epic Games Store, including those available today and the one announced for next week.
#Epic #Games #furloughing #employees #cut #costs #Bloomberg #reports