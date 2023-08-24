Epic Games has always been innovative in the world of the web and digital content: this time the company surpasses itself by promoting itsand months of total earnings to the developers who will exclusively publish their games and content on the Epic Games Store platform. The program is called First Run (First Release): if the developer chooses this option, he will get several benefits.

First of all, undoubtedly, is having total control of the revenues for the first six months of the game’s life: therefore, while the normal procedure provides for a division equal to 12% of recognition for Epic Games and 88% for the developer , with this formula (only for the first 6 months) the company “gets out of the way” and grants 100% of the revenues to the developerwe are talking about huge figures with which it is possible to recover a lot of development costs while Epic Games offers space for the game.

The offer is open to all small, medium or large developers and also includes “promotional campaigns on the virtual store”, “exclusive bedges and prestigious placements on the homepage of the shop”. Nothing is left to chance, the program is leaving for next October 16th ’23 and Epic Games said:

A newly released game or application that hasn’t been previously released on another 3rd party PC store or included in a subscription service available on another 3rd party PC store – these are the requirements to participate in the program First Run.

Games already exclusive to the platform will not be included in this campaign, while the developers have in fact already understood that the situation is a win/win or “everyone wins”.