After three years, the lawsuit filed by Epic Games against Google has finally had a conclusion: Epic Games managed to demonstrate that the web giant, in particular the Google Play Storewas exercising a form of monopoly in the video game market.

The complex story begins thanks to Fortnite and to the food market V-Bucksthe game currency, which in the mobile version of the title could only be purchased via the Google Play Store.

Faced with this situation, Epic Games has decided to take sides in court against the giant with the double O: the disputes went on for a long time, but finally a verdict was reached, as evidenced by the Ansa.

“Victory against Google! After four weeks of detailed testimony, the jurors ruled against Google Play's monopoly on all fronts. The court's work on retaliatory measures will begin in January. Thank you all for your support! Free Fortnite!”

These were the statements of Tim Sweeney, founder of Epic Games. Google, on the other hand, has already declared its intention to contest the verdict: the battle was won by Epic games, but what will happen to the war?