Epic Games announced, in a short blog post, the founding of a new studio in Poland. He will be led by a small team from the indie Plastic studio, known for the particular videogame works published on PlayStation consoles, such as Linger in Shadows, Datura and Bound.

According to the announcement press release, the new study will focus on creating original experiences that “push the boundaries of graphics and game development”. It seems likely that they will take advantage of Epic’s Unreal Engine 5 and other tools like MetaHuman Creator.

A scene from Bound, a surreal narrative adventure

Michal StaniszewskiStudio Director of Epic Games, said: “Our team is incredibly proud to lead the growth of Epic Games in Poland. Poland is a growing hub with so many engineering talent, which we need to create amazing new gaming experiences for players from all over the world “.

Hector SanchezHead of Epic Games Publishing, added: “For over twenty years, the Plastic team has developed some of the most ambitious and futuristic projects in Demoscene. They are an incredible group of talents who have created experiences that define genre and always are. at the forefront of technological advancements, pushing hardware to the limit in a wonderfully artistic way. We couldn’t be more excited to have them on our team and support their growth in Epic. ”

As mentioned, the team is made up of ex-Plastic, whose most recent game is Bound: here is the review.