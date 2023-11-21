From some documents that emerged during the legal case between Epic Games And Googleon the lost profits generated by the company Tim Sweeneyin 2018 Big G thought about allying itself with the Chinese company Tencent to acquire the Fortnite publisher.

According to a report by TweakTownthe idea of ​​involving Tencent in the acquisition of Epic Games is to be attributed to Phil Harrisonthen head of the division Stadia And Dan Sobotawho served as director of business development at the Mountain View giant.

The documents revealed that the plan to Harrison initially envisaged the acquisition of 100% of Epic in collaboration with Tencent. Indeed, Harrison believed Fortnite the right game to allow a Google and, in particular, to the streaming platform of Stadiato be able to carve out an important space for itself within the videogame market, thanks to the great popularity which at the time had more than 100 million active users, and the revenues generated by the battle royale.

In the end, Harrison and Sobota’s plan did not materialize: however, Google executives still decided to opt for the purchase of a minority stake of 20%, for a total investment of around 2 billion dollars.

The strategy created by Harrison was confirmed by Sobota himself, after he left the American giant in 2018.