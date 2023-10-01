A developer recently accused Epic Games Of Don’t pay royalties.

The video game company recently made headlines for have fired approximately 870 employees of various departments. Such layoffs also included some employees of Mediatonicdevelopment team behind the popular multiplayer game Fall Guys.

Epic Games acquired Mediatonic in 2021 after Fall Guys was a huge success during the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides Fall Guys, Mediatonic also developed the quirky pigeon dating simulator Hatoful Boyfriend.

The title in question, originally released in 2011became available on Epic Games in 2021 following its acquisition of Mediatonic, but Hatoful Boyfriend creator Hato Moa said in a recent Twitter/X post that not having received any royalties from the company.

btw I’ve got no royalty payment for Hatoful Boyfriend from Epic since they acquired Mediatonic back in spring 2021. I don’t think the sales have been zero for two years?🤔 — Moa (@moa810) September 28, 2023

I haven’t received any royalty payments for Hatoful Boyfriend from Epic since they acquired Mediatonic in Spring 2021. I don’t think sales have been zero for two years?

Although Moa underlined that the situation «it’s not that bad», he wanted to know anyway what was happeningespecially after Epic Games suddenly removed Hatoful Boyfriend from the PlayStation Store, Google Play, and Apple Store two years ago.

In a series of subsequent tweets, Moa revealed that sales of the title had declined after being removed from other platforms. She also expressed her support for the Mediatonic employees who were fired and then suggested fans purchase Hatoful Boyfriend to support the team financially.

Epic Games responded to the developer’s concerns, saying that is examining the situation and that he will contact him as soon as he has news on the matter.