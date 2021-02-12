Epic games managed to establish itself as one of the most successful video game companies, and not only for FortniteSince there are many interesting projects on his resume.

While fans of the consoles continue to argue which is the most popular, some agencies are responsible for finding out with hard data, and although we might think that Xbox and PlayStation are the brands gamer most wanted, it is not.

A recent study collected data from around the world to determine which are the most sought-after video game brands, and Epic games he became the absolute winner.

BussinessFinancing.co.uk was dedicated to measuring the number of searches related to the main video game brands in the world, and based on this data determined which are the most popular in each country.

Taking as a tool Google Keyword Planner, he discovered that Epic games It leads the popularity list in more than 141 countries, including Mexico and Latin America.

What is striking about this study is that neither Xbox neither PlayStation were in the search index, although Nintendo it did appear and was placed in second place.

Epic Games is the king of search.

Gameloft, Atari and Activision they occupy places 3 to 5, respectively, showing that they have a large loyal audience.

Epic Games won in video game brands, but Netflix generally in Latin America

By expanding the search to brands in general, Netflix it obtains the first position of popularity, at least in Mexico and Latin America, but it is below another giant.

Google and Netflix dominate.

Google was positioned as the most consulted brand, and it is not surprising, since its products are widely consumed by practically everyone who has a PC.

Do you think that Epic games deserves first place in brand popularity gamer?

