Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will allow computer gamers to enter the Naughty Dog saga.

Since the presentation at the end of the summer of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, PC players have been promised the launch of the pack in computer stores a little later than its premiere on PS5, which was finally on January 28. Now, after much waiting, we could finally have date for its premiere in compatible.

This is not an official information from PlayStation, but a document from the Epic Games Store where the launch of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy is located this next June 20. We insist that the Japanese company has not yet expressed itself in this regard, but some kind of information is expected in the next few hours in one way or another about Naughty Dog titles.

“Two remastered console classics are coming to PC with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. The package contains Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, in which Nathan Drake goes in search of pirate treasures around the world. The levels are huge exotic puzzles to explore and solve. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is the first game in the series to not feature Nathan Drake as the protagonist. This time it is Chloe Frazer who goes in search of Ganesh’s Fang”, we read in Epic Games.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in Spanish) also has confirmed its premiere on Steam. You can learn more about the pack by reading the review of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in 3DJuegos.

The shared document by Epic Games also leaves room for other productions to launch in the coming months, including Rumbleverse, the brawler royale that the parents of Fortnite are preparing, or STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, which delayed its release date a couple of months ago for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

