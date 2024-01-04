













That's right, one of the best titles based on Marvel characters now can be achieved without cost. At least in its PC version and to obtain it you only need to have an account in the Epic digital store.

Guardians of the Galaxy It will be free in the Epic Games Store until 10:00 am on January 11, 2024. Afterwards it will recover its traditional price of $1,299 Mexican pesos.

To download this game it is recommended to have 150GB of free storage space. As for specifications, you must have a PC with MS Windows 10 64-bit Version 1803 as well as an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-4460 processor.

It is also necessary to have 8GB of RAM, Direct3D 12_0 and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570 graphics card.

Those are the minimum requirements to play Guardians of the Galaxy. But for a better experience it is better to have an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7-4790 processor, in addition to 16GB of RAM.

The ideal graphics cards are NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super, AMD Radeon RX 590 or higher.

what is it about Guardians of the Galaxy? Well, it is a game with a third-person view where the player controls Star-Lord, who, along with the other Guardians of the Galaxy, faces various challenges.

He also meets other characters from the Marvel universe while giving orders to his companions when fighting.

Fountain: Square Enix.

But we must keep in mind that each decision has its consequences and this gives unexpected results.

Apart from Guardians of the Galaxy We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

