Tim Sweeney – CEO of Epic Games – had his say on theuse of AI to generate graphic assetsi, stating something that perhaps for many is obvious: you should not use graphic content from artists without their consent.

The comment comes from one recent interview with PC Gamer and months after ArtStation, which is owned by Epic Games, created a “noAI” tag that prohibits graphic content from being used by AI systems on the platform.

“We support a lot of game developers. Some of them will use AI, some will hate it, and we want to be a neutral and reliable intermediary that doesn’t get in the way of the development of the industry, but that doesn’t go after everyone’s art data,” said Sweeney.

During the filing, Sweeney also explained that i artificial intelligence systems they should not use the artists’ works without their consent if the intent is commercial use.

He said: “They are scouring the web to find people’s artwork and then using it without having their explicit consent. And a company shouldn’t be doing this sort of thing, Right? Maybe it can be useful for research, but when you’re selling a commercial product that’s used to generate commercial artwork, you shouldn’t do that.”

