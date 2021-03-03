The first surprise in March is the official announcement that Epic Games buys developer Fall Guys. Mediatonic made 2020 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout a huge hit in 2020, and they are surely looking to accomplish the same feat again in 2021 now that the game comes to Xbox and Nintendo. Inspired by shows like Wipeout and Takeshi’s Castle, the battle royale-style title features creatures in disguise that compete in a series of minigames in an effort to win a crown.

The Fall Guys official Twitter account shared the news that he would be joining Epic Games. Along with the tweet is a mashup between Fall Guys and Fornite. Furthermore, it was revealed that the Fall Guys team quadrupled in size (35 to 150), and Mediatonic promised that they will respect what gamers love about Fall Guys.

The Bethesda-level developers Microsoft should consider acquiring

Epic Games buys developer Fall Guys

In the publication that announced that Epic Games buys developer Fall Guys, talks about how the acquisition will help the team bring in many of the features already seen in Fortnite and Rocket League, which were also bought by Epic when the company acquired developer Psyonix in 2019. Some of the features listed include account systems, cross-play, squad modes, and more.

The Witcher 3 and 4 other games will leave Xbox Game Pass in March

Regarding why Mediatonic chose EpicThe statement said the two companies have been “mutual fans” for a while and share many of the same goals. The Mediatonic team assures players that they will continue as the same team, “working on the same game” except that now that Epic Games buys the developer of Fall Guys they will be able to raise the game higher than ever.