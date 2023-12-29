A statement from Collective Minds, the company that produces and sells Cronus, reports that such devices are now available prohibited regarding use in Fortnite and Rocket League, and that “any player caught using these devices or attempting to bypass these restrictions will be permanently banned from Fortnite and Rocket League.”

It seems that Epic Games intend to ban players who use tools like Cronus and Strike Pack on PlayStation and Xbox, considering them as cheats and therefore incorrect behavior, which could have important effects on a significant amount of users.

The Strike Pack for PS5

The devices in question, such as the Cronus Zen and the Cronus Max, are in fact hardware designed for change the response to inputs but Strike Packs are custom additions to controllers, so they don't seem to fit the strict definition of cheating tools, but they can be used that way.

Strike Packs are controller peripherals characterized by numerous buttons arranged in a somewhat different manner from the standard, but the most discussed feature is the fact that they are programmable, which allows you to associate macros more or less complex at each single key and which can fall under cheating.

Likewise, Cronus can allow for extensive customization of response to commands, which can provide a net advantage in gameplay, which does not correspond to Epic Games' rules. It must be said that there is also a correct use of these tools, in particular in the field of accessibility to help players with physical impediments, therefore the regulation in this area should be complex, but in fact Epic Games currently has opted for a total purge.