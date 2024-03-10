Epic Games it is the well-known company that owns Fortnite and that over the last few years has been working harder and harder to carve out for itself your own personal market.

Apple, on the other hand, let's not waste time introducing it, as it is the protagonist of many of our articles. Today's news in any case concerns both giants!

Epic Games: Apple restores the company's developer account!

Epic Games and Apple are experiencing a period of fireas the former is trying in every way to create an alternative store to that of Apple for the beloved iPhones. In any case, it is finally official news that after just over two days, Apple has backtracked on the decision to block the Fortnite giant's developer account.

Epic Games wasted no time in commenting on the news with a statement hot off the press:

“Apple has announced to us and the European Commission that it will reinstate our developer account. This signals to developers that the EU Commission will act quickly to enforce the Digital Market Act and hold so-called gatekeepers accountable. We are moving forward as planned to launch the Epic Games Store and bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe. After you!”

Apple instead decided to remain much more concisecommenting thus:

“We have spoken to Epic and they are committed to following the rules, including those we put in place in response to the DMA. As a result, Epic Sweden AB was allowed to re-sign the developer agreement and be accepted into the Apple Developer Program.”

In short, the feud between the two companies seems to have reached a point of stalemate and we will definitely keep you updated about it!