a few weeks ago Epic Games It was licorice, since every day during Christmas week they gave a video game from their store totally free to users with a page account. And precisely, they gave December 25 to Death Strandingonly that initially there was a bug for which many players made their claim.

Initially the version was released Director’s Cut, which includes additional content, which was removed after a few minutes, since it was planned to only give away the normal version. Given this, Epic Games He came out to apologize, since it was a mistake on the part of who was in charge of putting the game free on the online store.

A user of NeoGaf shared the news. They put a screenshot of the company apologizing on the Chinese social media website Weibo. In the translation of the apology, the company blames an employee for the fiasco. Basically, you mistakenly set the Director’s Cut. Given this, it was clarified that it was some kind of intern who did it.

Here the comment:

An Epic employee (currently a trainee) mistakenly set the free game to Death Stranding Director’s Cut instead of Standard Edition last night. Our agreement with the publisher was that only the standard version would be released for free, and our team made a mistake. We are currently in discussions with the publisher on this issue.

It is worth mentioning, that people who redeemed the game in its first minutes can now play the title with the full content, since the company is prohibited from taking the game from users or it would be illegal. So for this moment some lucky ones managed to take the digital copy totally free just by having given the respective click.

Remember that the title is available on consoles PlayStation Y pc.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, that day was a disaster for Epic Games, since not only did they get the game wrong, but people also threw down the servers because they wanted to redeem the game all at the same time. Still, those who took the standard version won a very acceptable product.