During the recent GDC, Epic Games announced the arrival of Unreal Editor to Fortnite. This tool will allow creators access to a large number of advanced resources to make their own gaming experiences. In addition, it is already available from now on in its public beta.

Unreal Editor in Fortnite offers more powerful tools and much more creative flexibility for players. In addition, Epic Games announced that about 40% of the game time in this title is in creative mode. So it presents a huge opportunity to test your creative skills.

Coupled with the arrival of Unreal Editor, the economy of creators 2.0 was presented. This represents a better way for creators to earn their income. Same that will be calculated depending on the time that other players spend on the islands they built.

We recommend you: Roblox in danger? Fortnite will have Unreal Editor to edit games

It was finally announced that Unreal Editor in Fortnite offers the opportunity to try Verse for the first time. This is a new programming language that was designed for use in the metaverse. Some of its future features will allow scaling content to gigantic open worlds. Will they keep an eye on these news from Epic Games?

What else did Epic Games announce?

Not all novelties will be subject to Fortnite. youThey also offered a glimpse of what’s new in Unreal Engine 5.2 with a photo realistic video of a pickup truck. The vehicle also passed through an environment full of trees and vegetation created with Quixel Megascans.

Source: Ninja Theory

They also introduced MetaHuman Animator. A tool that will make photo realistic character animation easier for developers. This will arrive during the summer of 2023 and promises to be able to reproduce any facial movement with high fidelity. What do you think of all these ads?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.