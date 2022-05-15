The fighting player community has compared the input lag of KOF XV on Sony and Microsoft consoles.

There are many great fighting games using Unreal Engine, including big titles like Guilty Gear STRIVE or The King of Fighters XV: an engine that has given SNK such good results that they are already using it for a new game. However, the most demanding PlayStation gamers do not seem satisfied with the figures of latency of Sony consoles.

A tweet from TS|Sabin, known in the fighting community as Arturo or nycfurbypointed out that games on Xbox had less latency than on PlayStationin response to a comparison shared by Kahikusu about the input lag recorded in The King of Fighters XV on the different Sony and Microsoft consoles, where, curiously, PS5 came out even worse than the different PS4 models.

PS5 registers the highest latency in KOF XVAs you have shared Wccftechthis comparison generated a great controversy in Reseterareceiving the intervention of a member of the Epic Games staff, Simone Di Gravio, who reassured those present by explaining that they are currently working on the problem: “We are aware of this latency issue and are currently working with Sony to help affected developers.”

“It’s amazing to see the passion of the fighting game community and the efforts it puts into analyzing the technical nuances of different titles,” confessed Di Gravio, “rest assured that we will do everything we can to help make your beloved games shine on all platforms“. If you want to know more about the latest installment of SNK’s emblematic fighting game, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of The King of Fighters XV available.

